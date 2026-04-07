Talbot Financial LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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