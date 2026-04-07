iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Acquired by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $361.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $382.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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