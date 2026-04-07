Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 67,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,379.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 171.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.3%

NFLX stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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