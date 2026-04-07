Lineage (LINE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) recently:

4/1/2026 – Lineage had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Lineage had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/20/2026 – Lineage had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Lineage is now covered by Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Lineage had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Lineage was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/4/2026 – Lineage had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Lineage had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Lineage had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Lineage had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Lineage was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/27/2026 – Lineage had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lineage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is a positive change from Lineage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -495.35%.

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Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 113,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,375. This represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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