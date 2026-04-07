Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for MAA Q1 Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $171,573 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 (annualized $6.12, ~4.9% yield); ex-dividend date Apr 15 and payable Apr 30 — supports income investors. Dividend & company summary

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 (annualized $6.12, ~4.9% yield); ex-dividend date Apr 15 and payable Apr 30 — supports income investors. Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity shows some buying/increased stakes (HSBC, Purpose Unlimited, others) — indicates continued institutional ownership (93.6% held by funds). Institutional ownership details

Institutional activity shows some buying/increased stakes (HSBC, Purpose Unlimited, others) — indicates continued institutional ownership (93.6% held by funds). Neutral Sentiment: Several executives sold shares (Aubrey Clay Holder, Amber Fairbanks, Timothy Argo) under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested awards — routine, not an opportunistic dump. Insider trades report

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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