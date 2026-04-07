Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for MAA Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2026

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAAFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $171,573 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 (annualized $6.12, ~4.9% yield); ex-dividend date Apr 15 and payable Apr 30 — supports income investors. Dividend & company summary
  • Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity shows some buying/increased stakes (HSBC, Purpose Unlimited, others) — indicates continued institutional ownership (93.6% held by funds). Institutional ownership details
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several executives sold shares (Aubrey Clay Holder, Amber Fairbanks, Timothy Argo) under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested awards — routine, not an opportunistic dump. Insider trades report

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

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