Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold Rating

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley lowered Galp Energia SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia SGPS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

Shares of GLPEY opened at $12.18 on Friday. Galp Energia SGPS has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Galp Energia SGPS will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia SGPS

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Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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