South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $403,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Corning Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:GLW opened at $146.26 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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