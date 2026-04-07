Brokers Set Expectations for Bit Digital Q1 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

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Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 70.70%.The company had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.87 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

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Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 17.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.02.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

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Bit Digital, Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is a publicly traded digital asset mining company that specializes in the proof-of-work mining of Bitcoin. Incorporated in Nevada and headquartered in New York City, Bit Digital develops, owns and manages a fleet of high-efficiency ASIC miners, with the primary aim of generating newly minted Bitcoin through computational work. The company’s revenue is derived solely from its mining operations and any resulting cryptocurrency holdings.

To support its mining activities, Bit Digital maintains multiple data center facilities across North America.

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