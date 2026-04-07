Brokers Set Expectations for Bit Digital Q1 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 70.70%.The company had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.87 million.
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Bit Digital Stock Performance
BTBT stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 17.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.02.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is a publicly traded digital asset mining company that specializes in the proof-of-work mining of Bitcoin. Incorporated in Nevada and headquartered in New York City, Bit Digital develops, owns and manages a fleet of high-efficiency ASIC miners, with the primary aim of generating newly minted Bitcoin through computational work. The company’s revenue is derived solely from its mining operations and any resulting cryptocurrency holdings.
To support its mining activities, Bit Digital maintains multiple data center facilities across North America.
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