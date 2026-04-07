South Shore Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Crane $CR

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 57.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $214.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.16 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.95, for a total value of $543,851.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,546.05. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Pollino bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.29 per share, with a total value of $276,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,435. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

See Also

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