South Shore Capital Advisors Takes $513,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica
In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $25,722,175.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica
Celestica Price Performance
NYSE:CLS opened at $291.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.53.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
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