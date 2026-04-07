South Shore Capital Advisors Takes $513,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $25,722,175.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.39.

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Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $291.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.53.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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