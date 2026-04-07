South Shore Capital Advisors Invests $624,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $377.76 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.37.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.71.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 91,623 shares valued at $35,053,508. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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