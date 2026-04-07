South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $8.36 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $172.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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