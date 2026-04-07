SRH Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of SRH Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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