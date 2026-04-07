Scotiabank Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:LAR FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Scotiabank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from C$17.50 to C$17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

LAR stock opened at C$10.33 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$12.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas (Argentina)

In other Lithium Americas (Argentina) news, insider Daniel Cherniak sold 30,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$327,426.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,649.78. This represents a 55.58% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ignacio Celorrio sold 50,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total transaction of C$510,079.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 324,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,276,752.10. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

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Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (‘ TSX ‘) and the New York Stock Exchange (‘ NYSE ‘) under the ticker ‘LAR’.

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