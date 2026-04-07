Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,396,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,604,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,423,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,467,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,293,000 after buying an additional 710,518 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVE stock opened at $212.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $223.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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