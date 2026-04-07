JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,909 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 378,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

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