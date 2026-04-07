Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 293,652 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,652 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned approximately 0.74% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CLG LLC now owns 91,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

CGSD opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

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