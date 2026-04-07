133,204 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Robinhood Asset Management LLC

Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 133,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,000. Uber Technologies makes up 0.9% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,667,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,311,457,000 after buying an additional 867,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $923,919,000 after buying an additional 263,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

UBER stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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