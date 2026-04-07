133,204 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Robinhood Asset Management LLC

Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 133,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,000. Uber Technologies makes up 0.9% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,667,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,311,457,000 after buying an additional 867,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $923,919,000 after buying an additional 263,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4%
UBER stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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