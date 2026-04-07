69,065 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by Robinhood Asset Management LLC

Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,781,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

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AbbVie Profile

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AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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