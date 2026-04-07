Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 21,779 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 230.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 409.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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