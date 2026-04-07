Robinhood Asset Management LLC Invests $6.35 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 29.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Snowflake Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $59,728.63. Following the sale, the director owned 22,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,787.52. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 273,323 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,754.40. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,313 shares of company stock valued at $108,831,780. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

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More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sundial announced it will join Snowflake and industry partners to support data+AI interoperability via the Open Semantic Interchange, a partnership that reinforces Snowflake’s positioning in enterprise AI ecosystems. Sundial Joins Snowflake

Sundial announced it will join Snowflake and industry partners to support data+AI interoperability via the Open Semantic Interchange, a partnership that reinforces Snowflake’s positioning in enterprise AI ecosystems. Positive Sentiment: CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy discussed Project SnowWork and Snowflake’s roadmap for outcome-driven AI agents — messaging that highlights ongoing product innovation and enterprise traction. CEO on AI Risk & Product Innovation

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy discussed Project SnowWork and Snowflake’s roadmap for outcome-driven AI agents — messaging that highlights ongoing product innovation and enterprise traction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces note expanding AI workloads and partnerships that boost long-term opportunity, but they also flag near-term execution and valuation pressures. Useful context for investors evaluating tradeoffs. AI Workload Expansion

Analyst/press pieces note expanding AI workloads and partnerships that boost long-term opportunity, but they also flag near-term execution and valuation pressures. Useful context for investors evaluating tradeoffs. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asking whether recent weakness makes SNOW worth reconsidering — these pieces review valuation and recent share-price moves rather than reporting new company fundamentals. Valuation/Recap Article

Market commentary asking whether recent weakness makes SNOW worth reconsidering — these pieces review valuation and recent share-price moves rather than reporting new company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares (and an additional 403 shares) on April 6 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — a sizable, disclosed reduction in insider ownership that can amplify negative market reaction even if planned. SEC filing: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares (and an additional 403 shares) on April 6 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — a sizable, disclosed reduction in insider ownership that can amplify negative market reaction even if planned. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions and investor notices were filed/published alleging Snowflake failed to disclose material headwinds (claims tied to product changes and consumption impacts); several law firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of April 27 deadlines — heightened litigation risk and related headline risk. Examples: Levi & Korsinsky filing review and Schall Law Firm notice. Levi & Korsinsky Schall Law Firm

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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