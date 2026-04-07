Robinhood Asset Management LLC Takes $44.83 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,829,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Robinhood Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

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SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

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