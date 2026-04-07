Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,577 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 177,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 109,485 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 897,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,985,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 47,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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