Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,150 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Further Reading

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