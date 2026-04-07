Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Position Lowered by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,116 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 8.0% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 203,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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