Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF $TMB Shares Sold by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,520 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

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Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMB opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

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