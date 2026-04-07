KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov $ZNOV

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (BATS:ZNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

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Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Stock Performance

BATS ZNOV opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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