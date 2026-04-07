KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,013 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 25.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4%

PMAY stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $675.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

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