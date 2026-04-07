KFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February $UFEB

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,635 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 1.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFEB. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 162,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS UFEB opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

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