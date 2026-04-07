KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,557 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October comprises 0.7% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 52.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 10.8% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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