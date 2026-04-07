KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,726 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4%

PJAN stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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