KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,989 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,989 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April comprises about 0.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:UAPR opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

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