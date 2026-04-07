Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.68.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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