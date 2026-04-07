Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BSJR stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0944 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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