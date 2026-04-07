Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,481 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $281.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

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