Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 26,038 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,038 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

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abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

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