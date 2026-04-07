AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,700 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Amundi increased its stake in AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AT&T by 931.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 23.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,259 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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