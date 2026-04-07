Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,626 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.83% of Perrigo worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 89.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 57.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 125.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Argus raised Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.33.

Perrigo Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:PRGO opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.28%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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