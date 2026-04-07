Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 57,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,185.44. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $2,156,880. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The firm had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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