CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,503 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT makes up approximately 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of CareTrust REIT worth $23,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,973,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 2,522,260 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 713.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,710,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,321,000 after buying an additional 1,989,394 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,305,000 after buying an additional 1,728,043 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 1,335,513 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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