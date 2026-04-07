Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Plus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

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Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $7.00. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 589,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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