Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 255,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 283,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

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