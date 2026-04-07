Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $661.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.90 and a 200 day moving average of $679.73. The company has a market cap of $729.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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