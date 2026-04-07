Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 228.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,677 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 345.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,639,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,703,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,177 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

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