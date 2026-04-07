Wrapped Sonic (WS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $722.61 Thousand

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Sonic has a total market capitalization of $722.61 thousand and approximately $196.84 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,341.60 or 1.00060534 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 329,075,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 329,091,440.49769535. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04066646 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $214,145.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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