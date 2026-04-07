ArchLoot Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $485.12 Thousand (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $485.12 thousand and $791.76 thousand worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArchLoot token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ArchLoot has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,341.60 or 1.00060534 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official website is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

Buying and Selling ArchLoot

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 896,214,654.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.00304535 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $815,876.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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