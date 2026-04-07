KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,324,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,205,000 after acquiring an additional 733,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 437.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 901,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 733,714 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $29,978,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 606,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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