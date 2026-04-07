JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 9.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,764,000 after buying an additional 7,786,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after buying an additional 2,162,615 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,487,000 after buying an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,734,000 after buying an additional 232,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,296,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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