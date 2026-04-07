Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 35.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 52,062 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 217.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 31,572 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 19.62 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $28.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $363.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.23 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.44%.Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

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Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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