London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £121.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £133 to £131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £131 to £132 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £114 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £135 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,982 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,627.87. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,684 and a fifty-two week high of £118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 229.64 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 420.60 earnings per share for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, analysts predict that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,778, for a total transaction of £403,788. Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,557, for a total value of £453,863.28. Insiders have sold 18,767 shares of company stock worth $163,156,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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